Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) -Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or "Company") is pleased to share that it has secured an opportunity to procure, sell and distribute Personal Protective Equipment, (PPE).

Graph has signed a nonbinding agreement on April 21, 2020 with Datametrex AI Limited, ("Datametrex"), that provides Graph a direct relationship with South Korean manufacturers of PPE and associated products. With this opportunity and introduction Graph will work toward establishing supply and marketing agreements with the manufacturers over the coming weeks. Previous business activity in South Korea has enabled this opportunity and Graph looks forward to updating the market as and when material contracts become available. Graph is presently in negotiation with PPE manufacturers and suppliers in alternate jurisdictions as well. There is no financial consideration contemplated between Graph and Datametrex at this time.

The list of products includes: EN14126 + Type 4 Level C/D Protective Clothing, hand sanitizers, and N95 /KF94 masks. Certain products have already been submitted to Health Canada for fast-track approval.

Graph is moving quickly to confirm the amounts of products available and delivery timeframes for the supply of the PPE and associated products. Presently Graph is in the process of finalising contract details and marketing materials.

President & COO, Christian Scovenna added: "We are excited to be in a position to help the world community in its time of need and we appreciate Datametrex AI Limited, ("Datametrex"), reaching out to us with this opportunity. At Graph we see an opportunity that not only will allow the supply of PPE products to governments but also to private enterprises and Graph will also make these products available on its e-commerce marketplaces. Working with the suppliers and the manufacturing timelines will be key to complete a successful delivery chain."

Health Canada and other governing health organisations must approve certain PPE products before they can be used in Canada or their respective jurisdictions. The EN14126 + Type 4 Level C/D Protective Clothing has already been submitted to Health Canada for approval.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it implements into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplaces.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Male - Director

Phone: + 1 604 561 0840

Email: andrew@graphblockchain.com

OR

Christian Scovenna - President & COO

Phone: +1 416 453 4708

Email: cscovenna@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54793