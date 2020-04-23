The "Ireland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ireland's telecom market has been invigorated by the economic recovery seen during the last few years, emerging from a period in which it had been held back by low broadband uptake, reduced investment among operators and lower spending among consumers. This optimism has been seen in operator investment in extending fibre-based networks providing 1Gb/s services, in the government progressing with the national Broadband Plan (with the NBI starting work on the network build in January 2020) and with plans to auction spectrum in a range of bands suitable for 5G services later in 2020.

The mobile market is dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland which have a similar market share. They are followed at some distance by the incumbent telco, eir, which has about 19% of the market by subscribers. There is room for a small number of MVNOs, the largest of which is Tesco Mobile, though stiff competition and the deployment of low-cost sub-brands by the MNOs has made the MVNO model a difficult proposition and a few players have been forced to exit the market.

The broadband market has also developed steadily in recent years, supported by an improved investment climate for the key operators, as well as by government efforts to facilitate wholesale access. In late 2018 the regulator published three decisions on wholesale access pricing resulting from its Broadband Market Review.

This report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of the Irish telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless and mobile broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite. Statistics and analyses on the mobile voice and data markets are reviewed, including the recent regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, and an assessment of emerging technologies and operator strategies. The report also includes a range of subscriber forecasts to 2024.

Key Developments:

National Broadband Ireland starts work on the National Broadband Plan;

eir expands 5G services to 20 towns;

Regulator rules that eir make fibre networks available to altnets; aims to publish details of multi-spectrum auction by mid-2020;

Vodafone launches a commercial NB-IoT service, extend 5G services to more cities;

More operators become retail customers of SIRO's Gigabit Hub Initiative;

The report update includes the regulator's market data to Q3 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Ireland

O2

eir

eMobile

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Media Ireland

Casey CableVision

Digiweb

BT Ireland

Smart Telecom

Tele2

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Country overview

4 Telecommunications market

5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Historical overview

5.2 Regulatory authority

5.3 Fixed-line developments

5.4 Mobile network developments

6 Mobile market

6.1 Market analysis

6.2 Mobile statistics

6.3 Mobile infrastructure

6.4 Major mobile operators

6.5 Mobile content and applications

7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Introduction and statistical overview

7.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

7.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

7.5 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

7.6 Wireless broadband

8 Fixed network operators

8.1 Introduction

8.2 eir

8.3 BT Ireland

8.4 Smart Telecom

8.5 Other operators

9 Telecommunications infrastructure

9.1 Overview of the national telecom network

9.2 International infrastructure

10 Appendix Historic data

