Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Xetra
23.04.20
14:10 Uhr
1,248 Euro
+0,026
+2,09 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2491,25014:26
1,2481,25014:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY GLOBAL
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EIRCOM FINANCE DAC--
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC16,574+2,12 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,248+2,09 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,24
Hebel: 5,23
mit moderatem Hebel