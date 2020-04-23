LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights' New Joint Venture Delivers Contactless Solution to Mexico and Latin America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX)(OTCPINK:VRZPF) (the "Company" or "Loop") announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and intends to enter into a joint venture partnership, with Ping Pong Innovation ("PPI")-to bring Loop's transformative products to Mexico and Latin America's tourism industry.

Ping Pong Innovation, a leader in generating technological solutions in the Mexico and Latin America market, has been recently commissioned by the Mexico government to upgrade its tourism industry, which is currently limited by a disconnected retail and property tech landscape. The intention of the Loop and PPI partnership is to bring Loop's connective technology to Mexico to transform its current infrastructure to create seamless, revenue-generating customer experiences.

Ping Pong Innovation' Alma Pineda: "After the pandemic is under control, our retail and tourism clients will be desperately waiting to reopen their operations and rebuild. The tourism industry dominates Mexico and Latin America's economy and we anticipate substantial interest in connective, contactless technologies will come from this vertical. We are confident that with Loop we can revive our clients' properties so that guests feel safe and secure traveling to Mexico after the Covid-19 crisis is over."

Loop CEO Rob Anson: "Covid-19 is accelerating brick and mortar's digital transformation as it is clear that contactless, connected experiences are the future. Ping Pong Innovation is a respected leader in building high quality, innovative solutions, and they will be very busy coming out of the pandemic. We are excited to enlist our services to help them revitalize their clients' retail and property tech infrastructure, and instill confidence back into Mexico's tourism industry."

Loops' solution stack, which includes AI connectivity, a contactless engagement platform, and a mobile wallet pass, connects shopper journeys across locations and platforms to unlock a cohesive understanding of each customer and deliver personalized marketing. To leverage this solution in an industry such as tourism, which involves many different disconnected properties and venues, will be game-changing in terms of new-line revenue and growth opportunities.

About Ping Pong Innovation: a Mexico-based solutions company that connects clients to the technology needed for their respective projects. They are specialists in systems with NFC (Near Field Communication or tap technology), RFID (radio frequency identification), and BLE indicators (Bluetooth low energy technology). They offer an integral service of planning and implementation of customized software and hardware technologies in various industry verticals, including smart city projects, sports and entertainment venues, and tourism initiatives.

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop's products integrate with clients' existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

