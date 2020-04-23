SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Gold Procurement Market Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the gold market.

As the global economy is reeling under the pandemic impact of COVID 19, one of the worst fears of investors in the gold market is coming true in the form of commodity price volatilities. Apprehensions of a major economic crisis are looming large among consumers which are triggering major price volatilities in this market, thereby rendering gold procurement an extremely risky proposition.

The impact of COVID 19 has put a lid on mining activities which have consequently resulted in the supply shortage of this metal. Meanwhile, economic boosts offered by governments across regions that are ravaged by job loss and capital depletion have motivated consumers to invest in gold as an asset. These factors have rendered the demand and supply scenarios extremely dynamic that are increasing the complexities of gold procurement in the current market.

Considering the probabilities of these situations, this market intelligence report has enlisted the top gold procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, sourcing, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and risk-free procurement despite the projections of commodity price volatilities in the gold market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence gold procurement decisions



Predictions of extreme volatilities in the key raw materials and difficulty in conducting mining activities in the present time will result in a hike in suppliers' OPEX. This will create difficulties in benchmarking and budgeting during gold procurement. Suppliers face pressure to offer products of enhanced quality and options that are customized to consumers' unique requirements.

Insights into best gold procurement practices imperative for effective purchasing and supply management decisions



Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who are known to adopt a global delivery model that can aid to reduce the former's risks in terms of gold procurement. This model is particularly relevant to the current times. In this model, any disaster/emergency at any operating facility of supplier will result in the work being transferred to a different facility, thereby ensuring continuity of the project and reduced risk for buyers.

Potential risks during procurement in the gold market



With the high adoption of lean manufacturing, the smallest of changes in the supply chain activities result in significant losses. For instance, cargo theft, flight delays, and quality control issues lead to significant losses to both the suppliers and buyers in the gold market.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Gold Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the gold market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the gold market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the gold suppliers and what are their cost structures?

