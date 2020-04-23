Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RM7 ISIN: CA87243W1032 Ticker-Symbol: TFHD 
Tradegate
22.04.20
16:15 Uhr
0,061 Euro
-0,003
-4,26 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0450,08614:35
0,0460,08614:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THC BIOMED
THC BIOMED INTL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THC BIOMED INTL LTD0,061-4,26 %