Data and privacy experts from World Health Organization, Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, Future Privacy Forum and others to share insights on the impact of COVID-19 on data privacy, data privacy tech and consumer empowerment, and the changing regulatory landscape

Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, is hosting the first ever In:Confidence Digital on May 14 and 21, 2020. The special, multi-day digital event will focus on uniting the data privacy, cloud, and data science community online, with video broadcasts that cover topics that include the impact of COVID-19 on data privacy, the changing US data privacy landscape, and the role of technology in consumer empowerment.

The first day of In:Confidence Digital (May 14) will feature interactive, digital sessions delivered by leaders from the data privacy and data analytics communities. Speakers include:

Bernardo Mariano Júnior, CIO, World Health Organisation

Jason Perkins, Head of Data Analytics Architecture, BT

Bertram Dorn, EMEA Specialised Solutions Architect, AWS

Glenn Cook, Global Head of Data and Information Governance, AstraZeneca

Polly Sanderson, Privacy Counsel, Future of Privacy Forum

Stewart Room, Partner GDPR Leader, DWF

Malcolm Moore, Technology Editor, Financial Times

Christina Bechold-Russ, Director, Samsung NEXT

A week later (May 21), Privitar's team of privacy experts will lead a day of interactive workshops focused on how to put the lessons learned on day one into practice. Attendees will walk away with the inspiration and the knowhow needed to address some of the biggest data privacy challenges today.

"With the advent of data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, a clear imperative for businesses to embrace digital transformation, and the dramatic economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses worldwide, data privacy and sensitive data management have become increasingly important," said Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar. "In:Confidence Digital will convene some of the foremost data privacy experts and offer attendees the unique opportunity to better understand and address these challenges. They will gain valuable insights, increase knowledge, and learn how to implement the latest data privacy best practices."

In:Confidence Digital is a free-to-attend online event, but registration is required to participate. Session recordings will also be available on-demand to registrants after the event.

For more information or to register, visit:

Key details:

Date: May 14 May 21, 2020

Timing:

Day 1 (May 14) 2:00pm 6:00pm BST 9:00am 1:00pm EDT

Day 2 (May 21) 4:00pm 6:00pm BST 11:00am 1:00pm EDT

Hosted: Online via BrightTalk

Ticket price: Free

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to protect their customers' sensitive personal data and to deliver comprehensive data privacy that frees them to extract maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.

