Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.

Q4 2019 Financial Results

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Q42018 Q32018 Revenue Subscription and services 2,511 2,136 1,610 1,576 1,628 1,684 Devices and appliances 5,891 6,576 1,819 1,883 2,440 13,207 Other 1 2 1 3 6 4 Total revenue 8,403 8,714 3,430 3,462 4,074 14,895 Cost of revenue 5,653 5,953 1,672 1,700 2,216 12,311 Gross profit 2,750 2,761 1,758 1,762 1,858 2,584 Operating expenses 2,360 2,336 1,824 1,694 1,714 2,150 Operating profit (loss) 1 390 425 (66 ) 68 144 434 Total other expenses 2, 3 (120 ) 424 487 580 499 246 Net income - (loss) 510 1 (553 ) (512 ) (355 ) 188

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes stock-based compensation, AirWatch litigation, gain on acquisition and foreign exchange

3 The reimbursements received from Bench Walk pursuant to its investment have been accounted for as a long-term non-monetary liability within the consolidated financial statements, not as a reduction to patent litigation expense. All such amounts are non-recourse to the Company. In connection with the terms of the agreement, the Company does not have a present obligation to pay any amounts until such time as the litigation has been settled or an event of default has occurred. In the event of an award or settlement of the litigation, the Company will be obligated to pay Bench Walk the greater of 10% of such award or settlement and $2,000,000 or $3,000,000 if the litigation proceeds to trial.

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Q42018 Q32018 Application software 1,202 1,182 1,196 1,186 1,169 1,193 Technology as a service (TaaS) 353 322 311 307 329 289 Other services 956 632 103 83 130 203 Total 2,511 2,136 1,610 1,576 1,628 1,684

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Q42018 Q32018 Gross Profit 2,750 2,761 1,758 1,762 1,858 2,584 Adjusted EBITDA 4 676 743 200 322 331 627 Amortization 286 318 266 254 187 193 Operating profit (loss) 390 425 (66 ) 68 144 434

4 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Dec 31 2019 Sep 30 2019 Jun 30 2019 Mar 31 2019 Dec 31 2018 Sep 30 2018 Cash 126 320 702 367 1,073 2,289 Total current assets 6,206 6,106 6,219 5,106 3,664 5,881 Total current liabilities 9,035 8,749 8,626 6,033 4,034 5,917 Net working capital (2,829 ) (2,640 ) (2,407 ) (927 ) (370 ) (36 ) Total assets 12,630 11,780 12,268 8,803 6,673 8,733 Bank debt and seller notes 2,415 2,294 1,862 - - - Total shareholders' equity 3 980 473 854 860 1,465 1,928

Route1 generated net cash flow from operating activities of approximately $0.33 million during FY 2019 compared with $0.42 million in FY 2018. Non-cash working capital generated was $0.28 million in FY 2019 compared to $0.39 million in cash generated during the same period a year earlier. Net cash generated by the day-to-day operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.05 million compared to $0.03 million in FY 2018.

Route1's net cash balance (including all bank debt) as of April 22, 2020 was approximately $250,000 in contrast to a net debt balance of $1.23 as at December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019

The Company's operating results in fiscal year 2019 with comparatives are as follows:

In 000s of CAD dollars FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 Revenue Device 16,169 19,972 321 363 156 Services 7,834 6,209 5,698 7,080 6,218 Other 7 49 51 4 23 Total Revenue 24,010 26,231 6,070 7,447 6,397 Cost of revenue 14,978 18,732 1,325 1,475 1,164 Gross profit 9,032 7,499 4,745 5,972 5,233 Operating expenses 8,214 6,892 4,736 5,230 4,515 Operating profit 5 818 607 9 742 718 Patent litigation 1,289 841 270 56 0 Total other expenses 735 200 349 356 (10 ) Net income (loss) (554 ) (434 ) (610 ) 330 728

5 Before stock-based compensation and patent litigation

Use of the MobiKEY Technology During the COVID-19 Outbreak

There has been a significant increase in the demand for the Route1 MobiKEY technology - which includes the MobiKEY software and MobiKEY enabling devices, particularly the MobiKEY Fusion3 device. Sale and quote activity for both Department of Defense ("DoD") and certain civilian agencies of the U.S. government as well as corporate America and Canada has dramatically increased as the working implications of COVID-19, particularly the requirement to work from home, have been mandated by most levels of government and business.

Over the last seven weeks Route1 has added a net 2,675 MobiKEY subscribers and sold 4,975 MobiKEY Fusion3 and MobiKEY Classic 3 devices.

MobiKEY Subscriptions Enabling Devices: MobiKEY Fusion3 or MC3 As at March 6, 2020 12,224 From March 7 to April 22, 2020 3,834 4,978 As at April 22, 2020 16,058

In mid-March 2020, Route1 placed an order for 6,000 MobiKEY Fusion3 devices. The Company currently has a purchase order backlog of 5,064 MobiKEY Fusion3 devices, with the majority of the backlog for clients with an enterprise license agreement; therefore, there is not a 1:1 relationship between device sales and new subscriptions.

The Company has also delivered many additional quotes. Some of these quotes were for a small number of users and/or enabling devices, while others were for user counts and/or enabling devices in the thousands.

The ability to execute on the larger quotes for United States government clients that includes MobiKEY Fusion3 devices is based on our clients accepting a 12 to 16-week shipping timetable for the devices. The current COVID-19 outbreak has and likely will continue to extend the shipping timetable for MobiKEY Fusion3 devices beyond the traditional 8 to 12-week period. In the interim, Route1 is offering certain of its clients innovative ways of bridging the time gap between their current requirements and the delivery of the Fusion3 devices.

The financial impact of the growth in MobiKEY subscribers can be best represented by the MobiKEY subscription revenue table provided below.

in 000s of CAD dollars May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 MobiKEY subscription revenue 593 551 427 405

The May and April 2020 values are based on sales already processed and assume for presentation purposes no additional MobiKEY subscriber growth during those months. The large jump in subscription revenue between March 2020 and May 2020 is attributable to the timing of the sale of MobiKEY subscriptions, which occurred late in the month of March 2020 and throughout the month of April 2020. The annualized revenue and gross profit change between May 2020 and March 2020 is approximately $188,000 per month.

Stock Option Grant

The Company today granted independent board directors, officers and employees stock options in the aggregate amount of 1,325,000 with an exercise price equal to the closing share price on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The stock options will expire on April 22, 2025 and will vest thirty percent on the first anniversary, thirty percent on the second anniversary and the remainder on the third anniversary. Under the Company's stock option plan, 10% of the issued capital is reserved for issuance for a total of 3,423,011 options. As of today's date, including the above grant, a total of 3,422,500 options are currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

