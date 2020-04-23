Chubb Launches New 'The Chubb Interviews' Classic Car Podcast, Hosted by Jodie Kidd

LONDON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today launched 'The Chubb Interviews' podcast - a classic car-focused monthly show hosted by model, presenter and racing driver, Jodie Kidd.

Co-hosted by James Elliott, editor of specialist motoring magazine Octane, The Chubb Interviews will each month meet the people that populate the impassioned and specialist world of classic cars. The series is designed to entertain and inform experts and classic car hobbyists alike, revealing the passions and stories that drive enthusiasts around the world.

In episode one, available now, Jodie and James are joined by Simon Thornley, co-founder of classic car restoration business, Thornley Kelham. Simon speaks about winning 'Restoration of the Year' with a Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada and taking on a three-year restoration of an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport with an incredible history.

Jodie Kidd, The Chubb Interviews host, said: "Classic cars really take a hold of you in a way very few things do. The passion, the expertise and the skill of the people that inhabit this world has hooked me in since a very early age. To be now hosting a podcast with Chubb, who already insure my vehicles, on the very subject closest to my heart is an absolute dream and I can't wait to share more wonderful stories with our listeners."

Annmarie Camp, Head of Personal Risk Services, Chubb Insurance said: "We've been insuring cars for almost a century so we know just how fascinating and complex the world of historic vehicles can be. With the help of Jodie, Octane Magazine and our guests, we want to invite people into this world in a way that's never been done before, to intrigue existing experts and spark a lifelong passion in classic cars for a whole new audience."

Listen to the podcast here www.chubb.com/theinterviews

You can also subscribe for free to The Chubb Interviews on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

About Octane

Octane is a British car magazine, published monthly, and concentrating on classic and performance cars. It was launched in 2003 and is now published by Dennis Publishing. The magazine features news, road tests and buyer's guides of both classic cars and some modern performance cars. It also has an extensive for sale section, showing cars from all around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg