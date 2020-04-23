The "Mortgage Lending in Poland, 2020-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mortgage lending accelerated in 2019. Sales of new contracts surged to over PLN 62 billion (EUR 14+ billion). Looking forward, in a base scenario, the report expects new mortgage lending to cool-off slightly in 2020 but then to resume the solid growth in 2021 and 2022.

Mortgage Lending in Poland 2020-2022 is the latest edition of the regular research paper. The report builds on the success of the 2019 issue and provides an updated view of emerging trends in the Polish mortgage lending market.

Similarly to the previous version, this analysis covers a wide range of perspectives including: Market size, competitive structure, market shares, and margins. A mid-term market forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2022 has been also included.

Research findings have been presented in a structured and logical way in the form of a horizontal presentation on 30 slides.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Residential real estate stock prices

Slide 1: New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2014-2019

Slide 2: New dwellings completed by regions, 2019

Slide 3: Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2013-2019 Q3

3. Mortgage lending

Slide 4: Total outstanding lending to households by type of loan, 2014-2019

Slide 5: Mortgage loans to households outstanding, local vs. foreign currency, 2014-2019

Slide 6: Number of new mortgage loans, the value of new loans, average new loan size, 2014-2019

Slide 7: New sales of mortgage loans to individuals monthly/annual averages: 2015-2019

Slide 8: Distribution of new mortgage lending by top cities, 2019 Q3

Slide 9: Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2019 Q3

Slide 10: Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe- market size vs. growth, 2017 Q3-2019 Q3

Slide 11: New mortgage loans by size and LTV, 2015 Q1 2019 Q3

Slide 12: New mortgage loans by currency, 2015 Q1 2019 Q3

Slide 13: Top banks by outstanding mortgage loans (market share>5%), 2017Q3, 2018 Q3, 2019 Q3

Slide 14: The role of financial intermediaries in mortgage loans distribution, 2014-2018

Slide 15: Reference rates: WIBOR3M LIBOR CHF 6M, 2012-2019

Slide 16: Average lending margins evolution PLN loans, 2012-2019

4. Regulatory issues, risk

Slide 17: The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2013 Q1 2019 Q3

Slide 18: Regulatory environment with regards to mortgage loans

Slide 19: CHF/PLN exchange rate, 2005-2019, CHF-denominated loans outstanding

5. Forecast

Slide 20: Mortgage loans outstanding value forecast (PLN, FX loans), GDP penetration, 2020-2022

6. Methodological notes

Companies Mentioned

Bank Pekao

ING Bank

mBank

Millennium

PKO Bank Polski

Santander

