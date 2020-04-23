Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, has scheduled its Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format as a result of public health risks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer system. To attend the Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please click on the link below and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time: 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Access Link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LWLG2020

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

