Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Hero Offers a Friendly Alternative to High Commission Mobile Ordering Apps for Restaurants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:GJT) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contactless payments and loyalty app, announced today its plans to provide its merchants with a soon-to-be-released delivery feature that will empower merchants to offer their own delivery option.

As restaurants and cafés have been forced to close in-dining options and shift to curbside pickup and delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners struggle with high commissions charged by the major delivery platforms.

Perk Hero is a low cost alternative to a variety of high commission based delivery platforms and aims to change the current landscape by giving restaurants the ability to offer their own delivery in their desired surrounding area while rewarding their customers for their patronage and engagement.

"Restaurants have expressed their dissatisfaction of paying exorbitant transaction fees of 25% to 30% per order to the major food delivery apps," said Perk Lab's CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "We created a high-quality product and offer a favourable price point of 5% per order during this critical period when restaurants are struggling."

Perk Hero differentiates on more than just price by offering a better digital customer experience. Every time a customer pays they earn "cash back" in the form of coins and experience points towards "leveling up" to increase their reward earning power. At the same time, merchants get real-time transactional data and access to tools to drive customer loyalty and increase revenue.

"We created a platform that will help merchants set up mobile ordering, pickup and delivery in an affordable and seamless way, making their economic situation during outbreak less precarious," said Hoyles. "If there ever was a time for businesses to pivot and create a customer continuity plan that includes strengthened digital channels of customer communication, it's now."

Available in android and iOS, restaurants can quickly and easily onboard within the Perk Hero app and gain access to a streamlined merchant dashboard, and create new customer communications, menus and customer incentives.

"With Perk Hero, restaurants that previously didn't have the resources to offer an efficient pre-order and pick up operation now have the opportunity to be quickly setup to offer that service with our app," said Hoyles. "Some businesses have already gotten creative and re-purposed their staff to conduct neighbourhood deliveries. We have heard from our merchant partners that they want the tools to receive on-demand delivery orders and provide their own delivery services to their customers - we will be empowering restaurants to do just that."

More information about Perk Hero's offering can be found at www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

The Company also announced today that its CFO, Tracey A. St. Denis, has agreed to be partially compensated in stock for extra hours worked on the Company's most recent audited annual financial statements and that on a go-forward basis she will be compensated for one fourth of her time in Perk Labs' shares. Tracey believes deeply in the value and promise of Perk Labs, and this is demonstrated by her commitment to forego cash compensation in exchange for the potential future value of Perk Labs' stock. This compensation arrangement is also consistent with the Company's efforts to spend wisely, conserve cash and create a sense of ownership among its employees and officers.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management and payment platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

