PR Newswire
23.04.2020 | 14:40
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

London, April 23



BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019

  • Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)

  • Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

  • https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 may also be viewed at:

  • www.blackrock.co.uk/brla

23 April 2020

