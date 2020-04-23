BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents





BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019

Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)

Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.co.uk/brla

23 April 2020

