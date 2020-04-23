The Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN) employs a high-conviction, global contrarian approach, aiming to deliver long-term, above-average returns via capital growth and rising income. It seeks to do this by ignoring the crowd, anticipating change and identifying a diversified portfolio of undervalued international stocks that will benefit when change comes. Manager Alasdair McKinnon views minimising losses during turbulent episodes as a key part of maximising long-term returns. Current positioning, implemented ahead of the severe market weakness triggered by the COVID-19 crisis, is thus intended to preserve capital and ride out the volatility. This pre-emptive approach has paid off, as the trust has outperformed during the downturn.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...