Prodapt and Celonis Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Business Transformation of DSPs

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Celonis, the category leader in Process Mining.

The Prodapt-Celonis partnership brings together complementary capabilities to bolster Prodapt's existing Telecom Process as a Service (TPaaS) capabilities. Due to geographically dispersed teams working with multiple legacy, disparate, and disconnected IT systems, DSPs today have a siloed approach to process improvement initiatives. Our joint solutions are aimed to deliver near-real-time process execution visibility, cycle time reduction, automation flow-through improvement, right-first-time improvement and enable effective process leaning and standardization.

"Prodapt and Celonis will provide process improvement solutions that will accelerate DSPs transformation journeys to enhance customer experience, drive operational efficiencies and revenue growth," said Aravind Parthasarathy, VP, COO Solutions Practice, Prodapt. "We see tremendous value in this partnership as it helps in aligning our business process services with market leading process mining platform of Celonis."

"Celonis' powerful process mining software helps companies across industries achieve operational excellence by enabling them to optimize their business processes, reduce rework and wasted effort, and make more informed decisions," said Vince Barrett, Celonis VP Partner Management in the Americas. "Prodapt brings deep industry and domain expertise to help drive customer value, and we look forward to working with the Prodapt team to jointly serve leading telecommunications and media companies."

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. It's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

About Celonis: www.celonis.com

Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, transforms data into insight and action. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their businesses. Companies around the world including Siemens, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars of cost savings and improved customer experiences. The company is based in Munich and New York.

