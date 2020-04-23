Today's edition of the Official Journal of the French Republic featured two long-awaited decrees: One concerning the multi-year energy program and another on national carbon budgets and the state's low-carbon strategy.From pv magazine France. The French government has published the official decree for national energy plan the Programmation pluriannuelle de l'énergie (PPE). The strategy targets 20.1 GW of renewables generation capacity in 2023 and 44 GW by 2028. "To contribute to the achievement of the objectives set in this article, the indicative timetable for the launch of competitive tendering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...