Appian Corporation: Appian Announces Workforce Safety and Readiness Application to Manage Response and Return-to-Work for COVID-19 and Other Crises

Human Resources and Crisis Management teams, already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, must now plan how to return the workforce safely to the workplace. These transitions will be complex. To ensure people are productive and safe in the workplace, organizations will need to consider individual employee health and risk screenings, whether an employee's role can be efficiently done remotely, corporate policies, and a variety of national and regional government regulations.

Appian's new Workforce Safety and Readiness application enables organizations to intelligently manage the complexities of returning workers to the workplace, including complying with government regulations and company policy, and prioritizing workforce health and workplace safety.

The application includes:

A unified command center. The app establishes a central command center to safeguard the health and safety of employees. Employers can see and manage the health and work status of all employees in real time.

The app establishes a central command center to safeguard the health and safety of employees. Employers can see and manage the health and work status of all employees in real time. Fast, easy workforce screening. Employees use a simple web or mobile interface to submit and update personal health and risk data required by local law and by corporate policy.

Employees use a simple web or mobile interface to submit and update personal health and risk data required by local law and by corporate policy. Intelligent return-to-work certification . Organizations define internal policy rules regarding return-to-work authorization, leveraging an expanding library of pre-built rules based on health organization guidelines and government regulations. These rules are then applied to employee health and risk submission data to automatically authorize an employee to return-to-work.

. Organizations define internal policy rules regarding return-to-work authorization, leveraging an expanding library of pre-built rules based on health organization guidelines and government regulations. These rules are then applied to employee health and risk submission data to automatically authorize an employee to return-to-work. Support for phased return-to-work. The solution enables automation of a phased or rotating approach to workforce return. Return certifications can be delivered to employees based on geography, team, role, personal health risk, workspace capacity, or other factors.

The solution enables automation of a phased or rotating approach to workforce return. Return certifications can be delivered to employees based on geography, team, role, personal health risk, workspace capacity, or other factors. Fast issue resolution. Exceptions, appeals, or employee concerns can be quickly managed by HR using built-in case management capabilities.

Exceptions, appeals, or employee concerns can be quickly managed by HR using built-in case management capabilities. Privacy and security. The application runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant cloud and helps protect sensitive employee health data.

The application runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant cloud and helps protect sensitive employee health data. Global reach. The application interface is available in English, Italian, Spanish, German, and French, with the ability to expand to other languages.

The application will be available for purchase on May 1 and can be deployed on Appian Cloud or on-premises. Organizations can be up and running within hours. The application can be purchased starting at $5,000 per month.

For more information, join our webinar, " Manage Workforce Safety and Readiness: Dealing with the Complexities of Return-to-Work ," on May 6, 2020 at 11am ET. Register at https://ap.pn/2VsE7NG .

