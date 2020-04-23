Akeneo Named Adobe Digital Experience Exchange Partner of the Year

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, has been named Adobe's Digital Experience Exchange Partner of the Year. The honor, announced as part of Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards, recognizes Akeneo's ongoing contributions to Adobe's Digital Experience business and continuing commitment to customer success.

As an Adobe Exchange Premier Technology Partner, Akeneo has emerged as a critical part of the Adobe Experience Cloud ecosystem in recent years, launching the Premium Connector for Magento 2 and contributing to two Imagine Excellence Award wins for joint customers in 2019. Akeneo's integration with Adobe allows merchants to seamlessly export enriched and streamlined product data into their Magento web stores, leveraging high-quality product information to maximize conversions, minimize product returns, and deliver outstanding product experiences.

The Digital Experience Exchange Partner of the Year award honors the Adobe partner that has innovated standout solutions and tools to dramatically improve mutual customers' eCommerce productivity and performance.

"We take great pride in enabling Adobe merchants to make the most of their Magento eCommerce deployments," said Fred de Gombert, CEO at Akeneo. "As the leading provider of PXM solutions, Akeneo will continue to work hand in hand with Adobe to innovate new product features and tools that help our shared customers stay ahead of the curve."

"Akeneo shares our goal of enabling brands to create powerful, personalized customer experiences," said Amit Ahuja, vice president of ecosystem development at Adobe. "The company's innovation and thought leadership in PXM complement Adobe as merchants realize the vital role of consistently relevant product data in enabling multichannel success."

Historically unveiled at Summit and Magento Imagine, Adobe's partner awards were shared virtually this year, aligned with the Summit online experience. The awards lineup featured an expanded list of solutions and technology partners across both enterprise and commercial customer segments.

