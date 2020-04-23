Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
23.04.20
15:45 Uhr
112,05 Euro
+1,75
+1,59 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,60110,8515:57
110,65110,8015:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IBM
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION112,05+1,59 %
WOLTERS KLUWER NV66,28-2,24 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 2,38
Hebel: 4,98
mit moderatem Hebel