Nasdaq has decided to withdraw stressed market conditions on all Norwegian and Finnish equity derivatives as of Friday April 24, 2020. As of Friday April 24, 2020 the remaining part of Norwegian and Finnish equity derivatives will be withdrawn from stressed market conditions. Since Monday April 8, 2020 the following Norwegian equity derivatives; Equinor ASA, Mowi ASA, Orkla, OMXO20, Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, Subsea 7 S. A., Telenor ASA and Finnish equity derivatives; Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outotec, Stora Enso R, UPM-Kymmene, Wärtsilä, YIT-Yhtymä have been under normal market conditions with normal spread requirements for market makers. Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread. For more information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771302