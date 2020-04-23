Flashtalking Launches DSP Trafficking Automation

Launching first with The Trade Desk, integration removes historic barriers within the ad trafficking workflow, as new and enhanced integrations open door to greater efficiency and scale

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, announces a new transformative platform API integration that is launching first with The Trade Desk. As part of Flashtalking's partnership program announced in 2019, this DSP Trafficking Automation workflow enhancement with The Trade Desk significantly reduces trafficking time for programmatic advertisers and their agencies worldwide. Automated workflows between the two platforms breathe new efficiencies into a formerly manual ad-trafficking and campaign management process. This enhancement builds on Flashtalking's recent debut of its Verification Trafficking Automation integrations with the industry's largest verification partners, including DoubleVerify, Moat, Protected Media and Cheq.

"Although a core component to the digital advertising workflow, the ad trafficking process is widely considered cumbersome, time-consuming, and prone to human error across myriad touchpoints and ecosystem partners," said Yawar Karim, Head of Ad Tech Consulting at Publicis Media. "Trafficking automation enhances the workflow of the trafficking process, freeing up vital time, resources, and creative energy otherwise better spent."

"Above all else, this API integration allows us to ensure speed to market, which is crucial to scale for absolutely every single advertiser and agency we serve," said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. "By automating manual ad trafficking tasks, we're removing a layer of friction inherent to the digital advertising workflow."

A Closer Look at Benefits for Advertisers and their Agencies:

Unprecedented Speed to Market

Automated workflow reduces time to market by 2-4 days on average.

Flashtalking automatically traffics ad tags to The Trade Desk, thereby increasing speed and efficiency to media activation.

Media plans created in Prisma are automatically pushed into Flashtalking's platform where creatives are assigned and pushed into The Trade Desk.

Removal of Workflow Barriers Allows Teams to Re-deploy Time and Energy

Ad operation teams can focus on high-value tasks rather than vetting wrapped tags, trafficking ad-tags and undertaking inefficient troubleshooting tasks via email.

Automation bypasses manual tasks that are prone to error.

Improved Data Quality for Analysis

The ad server placements and The Trade Desk line items align automatically, yielding quality data and greater accuracy in performance analysis.

The Trade Desk ID and Universal IDs can be logged within Flashtalking reports for better data analysis, MTA and optimization for mutual clients.

For more information contact sales@flashtalking.com.

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

Contact:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

WIT Strategy

For Flashtalking

kallen@witstrategy.com

SOURCE: Flashtalking

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586592/Flashtalking-Launches-DSP-Trafficking-Automation