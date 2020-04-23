Newswire Secures 360 Destination Group Florida Feature Story on SmartMeetings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / 360 Destination Group Florida signed on as a Newswire Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour customer and has now been featured as a thought leader in an article on SmartMeetings. After being in the business for the past 40 years, 360 Destination Group Florida saw an opportunity in the Guided Tour to help the company increase their exposure in the industry. With the help of an Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) who has created and implemented an integrated media and communications strategy on demand, the event planning company has been able to gain more media exposure, as per their feature.

"It's great to see our customers succeed and earn the recognition they deserve," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "The "customerized' plan the EMAS has come with is proven to be the guiding tool that has unlocked the secret to an effective media and marketing communications plan."

As a behemoth in the event planning industry, 360 Destination Group Florida is occupied with an array of tasks, hence why they have decided to rely on an experienced strategist to handle all media and marketing needs. Part of the process of the Guided Tour includes 360 Destination Group Florida connecting with their EMAS about the pain points they need to tackle in order to gain the exposure they deserve. This media communications survey and assessment has allowed the EMAS to understand all aspects of the company and develop a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Plan (EMAP) to overcome any media and marketing communications obstacles they face. Having the right plan in place paved the path of further success and growth 360 Destination Group has come to acquire.

Terenzio said, "Our strategists work closely with our clients to understand the intricacies of the company and their media and communication needs. With this information, they are able to create an EMAP and implement that plan to properly get the message out to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums."

Many companies, such as 360 Destination Group Florida, have found the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to be more cost-effective than hiring a full-time equivalent. The Guided Tour has helped them focus on other tasks at hand while achieving the Earned Media Advantage: increased brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. The journey is designed to empower Guided Tour customers by providing them with an EMAP as well as a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, monitor media alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection to ensure Customer Success.

