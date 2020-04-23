Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) -Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC PINK: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of New York based, RK Equity Advisors LLC, led by Howard Klein and Rodney Hooper as capital markets advisor to assist Camino in raising its profile in the global investment community. For the past 20 years RK Equity has specialized in advising resource developers, including extensive work with copper and other lithium-ion battery technology materials issuers.

"I have worked with RK Equity for the past 17 years, during which time we developed from early stages two leading companies in their respective sectors -- Jinshan Gold Mines based in China (now China Gold International) and Western Lithium Corp. based in Nevada and Argentina (now Lithium Americas Corporation)" said Jay Chmelauskas, President and CEO of Camino Corp. "We plan to connect investor interest in the global electrification theme to the copper sector, and build a significant copper company, starting with our copper discovery at Los Chapitos in Peru."

"I'm excited to be working again with Jay and his proven team of shareholder value creators and with Rodney, to help Camino attract investors to their new copper development platform" said Howard Klein of RK Equity. "Like lithium, copper is an enabling technology metal for the electrification of our economy, in batteries, electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure. We also recognize copper's renewed importance in our changing world where new copper demand may be driven by anti-microbial alloys and infrastructure stimulus."

The agreement is for six months, commencing April 22, 2020. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of USD 5,000 per month and, subject to regulatory approval, will issue 250,000 incentive stock options to RK Equity half of which strike at $0.16 and the other half at $0.25. Camino will also grant various directors and employees a total of 150,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.16 per share.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru, towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

info@caminominerals.com

Tel: (604) 608-4513

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes the prospectivity of the project for future exploration, development and production on the Chapitos copper project and that actual results of exploration activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54789