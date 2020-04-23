Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) -American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to report that its JV partner Tudor Gold Corp has initiated metallurgical studies for the JV flagship project, Treaty Creek, located in the Golden Triangle of north-west British Columbia. This study will focus on the mineral characteristics and the prospects of developing Treaty Creek as a bulk tonnage mining target using conventional processing techniques. The test work will be conducted on material selected from the extensive continuously mineralized drill core intervals encountered in the 2019 exploration program. The metallurgical test results will be used as part of the initial economic assessment for the project.

The metallurgical study will be managed under the direction of Frank Wright, P.Eng., of F. Wright Consulting Inc, of Delta BC. The related laboratory test program will be conducted at Bureau Veritas Minerals - Metallurgical Division of Richmond, BC (BV). BV is a globally recognized and certified testing facility with customers ranging from small independent operators to large multi-national mining firms and consultants. Mr. Wright has over 30 years of experience consisting of both operations and consulting in the fields of mineral processing and hydrometallurgy. His career has included the last 20 years as a qualified independent professional engineer managing process advancement for projects worldwide, although primarily focused in BC. His work includes oversight of test programs leading to the selected process flowsheet and design criteria, related technical reporting, supervision of detailed engineering, and assisting in project commissioning.

Tudor Gold also announced an agreement with RTEC (a joint venture partnership between ERM Consultants Canada Ltd. (ERM) and the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC)), to begin preliminary baseline studies that will be required for provincial permitting of the Treaty Creek project. These baseline studies will focus on surface water quality, hydrology, atmospherics, wildlife and archaeology.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "The metallurgical test work and baseline studies will provide crucial data to further our project development plans. These studies will serve as templates for on-going studies aimed to carry the project forward to more advanced stages. Both studies will begin in conjunction with the 2020 diamond drill hole exploration program that is planned to start this spring. In addition, our geologists will select representative composite samples from last year's drill holes as the basis for our preliminary metallurgical studies."

The safety and wellbeing of Tudor Gold employees, contractors, and communities they work in is of upmost importance. Tudor Gold has developed new operational guidelines to reduce the chance of spread of the COVID-19 virus while conducting our work, which has been deemed as essential service by the Provincial Government.

Tudor Gold's Covid-19 policy and guidelines are available on their website at:

https://tudor-gold.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Tudor-Gold---COVID-19-Policy-Response-Plan-April-2020.pdf

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold stated: "2020 is poised to be a transformative year for our company. The agreement with RTEC to begin preliminary baseline studies, necessary for potential future mine permitting, together with the initiation of the metallurgical studies, demonstrates our commitment to further advance the Treaty Creek project. These studies as well as the upcoming drill program are fully funded. We are particularly pleased that we were able to further strengthen our partnership with the Tahltan First Nations through the RTEC agreement."

About the RTEC Joint-Venture partnership

RTEC is a joint venture partnership between ERM Consultants Canada Ltd. (ERM) and the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC). With more than 5,500 people, ERM is a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety, risk, social consulting services and sustainability related services. The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business arm of the Tahltan Nation. TNDC pursues sustainable and responsible business and economic development opportunities in the region that lead to employment, training and business opportunities for Tahltan members.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership



The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

Treaty Creek Background



The Treaty Creek Project lies in the same hydrothermal system as Pretium's Brucejack mine and Seabridge's KSM deposits with far better logistics.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/54792_287016a3748179c5_001full.jpg

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

More information about the Treaty Creek Project can be found here: https://americancreek.com/index.php/projects/treaty-creek/home

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Corporation's profile on www.sedar.com. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54792