A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics engagement

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005376/en/

The CPG industry is currently witnessing massive changes in customer buying patterns and demands due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The coronavirus outbreak has already caused a massive change in shopping behavior and market needs. It has also resulted in a sudden surge for specific products, which is causing supply chain disruptions. To overcome such supply chain disruptions CPG industry players must deploy a robust capacity planning and optimization strategy. A sound and robust capacity planning and optimization strategy can help CPG brands to manage the crisis and improve profit margins.

Request a FREE proposal to know more about how our supply chain analytics solution helped the consumer packaged goods manufacturer understand consumer buying trends.

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's capacity planning and optimization solutions helped a leading CPG industry player to streamline their inventory planning approach by leveraging supply chain analytics and demand optimization solutions. Devising a robust capacity planning and optimization strategy helped the CPG firm to fulfill the increasing demands of specific products while reducing production costs.

Contact us to know how supply chain analytics can help the CPG industry to drive profitable outcomes while withstanding the impact of COVID-19.

"The adoption of supply chain analytics and demand forecasting solutions is increasing rapidly as more CPG industry players worldwide are realizing significant returns from using analytics platforms and services," says a capacity planning and optimization expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the client's challenges, we put together a team of capacity planning and optimization experts and performed an in-depth analysis of their existing capacity planning and optimization models. The solutions provided by Quantzig helped the client to gain actionable insights to devise a robust demand forecasting model, bringing down the production cost.

Request a free demo to gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform to know how our supply chain analytics and demand forecasting solutions can help you improve profitability.

Quantzig's capacity planning and optimization solutions helped the client to:

Reduced supply chain shock levels

Reduced production costs

Robust inventory replenishment plan

Enhanced supply chain performance

Quantzig's capacity planning and optimization solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges in the CPG sector.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005376/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us