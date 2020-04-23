A Complete Membrane Offering for Fire Safety in the Building Envelope: New DuPont AirGuard A2 FR Joins DuPont Tyvek FireCurb Housewrap to Create an Advanced Solution That Exceeds Regulations

LONDON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont has been a pioneer in fire safety for over 50 years and introduced its Tyvek FireCurb Housewrap breather membrane for buildings in 2013. As regulations catch up post Grenfell - and as most fires begin inside buildings - DuPont has since developed an airtight vapour control layer in its high performance AirGuard range, to offer similarly advanced, non-toxic, fire-resistance with proven efficacy.

Now developers, designers and control officers can have confidence in a complete membrane and tape solution for durably enhanced fire safety in both the exterior and interior fabric of a building. While Tyvek FireCurb Housewrap forms a weather-protective, vapour-open lining behind ventilated facades, new DuPont AirGuard A2 FR AVCL offers energy-saving, moisture management, improved interior air quality and climatic comfort, together with its added fire-retardant function.

Tyvek FireCurb Housewrap utilises DuPont's patented self-extinguishing technology. Its halogen-free coating limits the propagation of flames and the formation of droplets, while also minimising smoke. DuPont AirGuard A2 FR is truly fire-retardant and independently rated as Class A2. Along with Tyvek 2060M Metallised Tape, DuPont now offers a complete A2 classified membrane and sealing system that surpasses existing regulations.

Correct installation is crucial, nonetheless. In addition to airtightness and vapour control, properly taped systems also help to reduce smoke penetration, a primary cause of casualties in a fire. DuPont also offers comprehensive guidance and support to ensure its products perform as designed. Suitable for application in any type of building, these robust products offer not only reliable performance, easy installation and full regulatory compliance, but a vital investment in greater safety and peace of mind - both during and after installation.

For Sales enquiries, contact us by phone on 0117 970 9456 or via our website's Contact Us page www.building.dupont.co.uk

