Justin Billingsley steps up to new role of Global Chief Marketing Officer of Publicis Groupe to drive innovative ways to help clients grow

PARIS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] Publicis Groupe announces that Justin Billingsley is stepping up to the new role of Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Justin will focus on four areas to bring together Publicis Groupe's unrivalled marketing and digital business transformation offerings across creativity, media, data and technology, including:

Product Development and Marketing: identifying and leading scalable products and initiatives that help clients grow

identifying and leading scalable products and initiatives that help clients grow Client Transformation : creating innovative Power of One agency models for clients that are more efficient and effective

: creating innovative Power of One agency models for clients that are more efficient and effective New and Organic Growth: improving positive new business momentum, and expanding scope with existing clients

improving positive new business momentum, and expanding scope with existing clients PR & Communications: overseeing Publicis Groupe's narrative internally and externally to strengthen relationships with both our clients and our talent

In the current market context, Justin's immediate priority will be to partner with our Global Client Leaders and their clients directly to ensure they are recovery ready, for today and tomorrow's 'next normal'.

Prior to this appointment, Justin led key Publicis Groupe countries, most recently as CEO of DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). He has been responsible for leading the most significant Power Of One new business wins of iconic clients including Mercedes-Benz and NIVEA, then implementing new agency models that optimise the use of data, creativity and technology to drive effective business growth for them.

In addition to being at the forefront of the transformation for Publicis Groupe that has unlocked growth for clients, Justin brings significant global client-side experience, having worked across APAC, EMEA and the US, in senior marketing leadership roles for iconic brands including Orange, Nokia, and Coca-Cola.

Arthur Sadoun, Global CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe, commented: "Justin has the unique set of skills and experience to take on this critical new role in our organisation, particularly at this time of profound change.

Arthur added: "He's demonstrated growth and transformation on the client-side, at some of the world's most iconic brands, including Coca-Cola, Nokia and Orange. His time leading operations across APAC, EMEA and the US means he has a global vision and precise awareness of local nuances. And more recently he has been at the forefront of developing and implementing some of the most advanced Power of One models for our clients. There are many initiatives that are currently being taken at Publicis to make sure our clients are recovery ready. Justin will ensure that all of our clients can benefit from them."

Justin Billingsley, Global CMO of Publicis Groupe added: "We have one objective and that is to help our clients find growth, both in the current context and in ensuring they are prepared for what is ahead. Publicis Groupe has continually demonstrated success for clients through our Power of One models and my focus as CMO will be to ensure this approach is evolved and scaled so that we can help even more of our clients to transform."

Justin will continue to be a member of the Publicis Groupe Management Committee, reporting to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun. Justin assumes the role of Global CMO in addition to his current duties as Chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch (the bespoke global Power Of One agency networks for Mercedes-Benz and NIVEA respectively).

Justin joined Publicis Groupe from client-side a decade ago as CEO for Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, where he led the agency to be Agency of the Year two years running. He returned to the UK to a range of leadership roles in Saatchi & Saatchi globally before being appointed Global COO for Publicis Communications, his first Groupe-level appointment as part of The 'Power Of One' initiative in 2015 to build better agency solutions to help clients grow.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 83,000 professionals.

