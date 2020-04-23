SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WWE CAN CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6146&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to February 5, 2020

Allegations against WWE include that: Defendants perpetrated a fraudulent scheme which: (i) deceived the investing public regarding WWE's business and prospects; (ii) artificially inflated the price of WWE Class A common stock; (iii) permitted certain senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares at fraud inflated prices; and (iv) caused the public to purchase WWE Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6146&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 4, 2020

Class Period: publicly traded securities of Canaan, including its American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's November 20, 2019 initial public offering.

Allegations against CAN include that: (1) the purported "strategic cooperation" was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the initial public offering, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=6146&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Allegations against CRON include that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

