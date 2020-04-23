Ebiquity's new CEO is to be Nick Waters, joining from Dentsu Aegis on 1 July. His experience both at Dentsu, and previously at Mindshare, should be a good fit, bringing experience of media agencies and working with advertisers. The group is set to issue its formal FY19 results in early May. The COVID-19 update adds further detail to that published last month, with cost saving measures in place. The group had net debt of £6m at end March and has £5m of further headroom in its borrowing facilities. The earnings outlook depends to an extent on advertiser behaviour over the remainder of the year. In the absence of management guidance, our forecasts are currently suspended.

