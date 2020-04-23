GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Protecting Small Businesses Against Payment Fraud Amid COVID-19 Increased Business Email Compromise Scams

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of launching a new secure email and communications service aimed at dramatically reducing risks of data breaches and BEC (Business Email Compromise) attacks. Final completion should be within the next 30 days.

BEC attacks, or Business Email Compromise attacks have increased dramatically in the past two years and are resurging exponentially during COVID-19 due in parts to the lack of home internet security and scrutiny from WFH staff. Additionally, cyberattacks have had a massive resurgence lately stealing everything from social security numbers, to medical records and personal

According to website PYMNTS.com, 81 percent of firms were targets of payments fraud last year, according to recent data from the Association for Financial Professionals. Its survey, underwritten by JPMorgan, found that the BEC scam was the most popular attack, with 75 percent of all companies surveyed saying they were impacted by it in some way in 2019.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are working hard to complete our new Custodia Email platform in the next few weeks and look forward to having it available to all our clients and our partners worldwide. BEC scams have increased exponentially and we are well aware that this problem is only beginning and more BEC attacks are on the way. We are looking forward to put our proprietary technology to work and help all businesses of all sizes globally and protect them as much as we can from these BEC scams."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com.

For more information on DigitalSafe visit us at: https://digitalsafe.com. For more information on PrivaTalk visit us at: https://privatalk.com.

