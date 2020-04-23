HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals





Amsterdam, 23 April 2020 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2019 of €1.68 per share of €1.60 nominal value. As an interim dividend of €0.64 per share was paid on 8 August 2019, the final dividend will be €1.04 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 7 May 2020. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 April 2020.

Remuneration policy Board of Directors

The AGM approved the updated remuneration policy for the Board of Directors in accordance with the implementation of the European Shareholders Rights Directive into Dutch law.

Reappointment of the external auditor

The AGM reappointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2021.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

The AGM adopted amendments to the articles of association to align with current statutory Dutch law.

Appointment of Mr J.F.M.L. van Boxmeer as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM appointed Mr J.F.M.L. van Boxmeer as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 1 June 2020, for the maximum period of four years.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 23 April 2020 can be found on the website www.heinekenholding.com.

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets.

HEINEKEN employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the websites: www.HeinekenHolding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

