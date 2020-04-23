Matica Enterprises Inc.: Matica Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents Pursuant to OSC Blanket Instrument 51-502

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ) (Frankfurt:39F) (OTCQB:MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") today announced that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents, in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Blanket Exemption Order") which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order in delaying (i) the filing of its annual consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"), (ii) compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Annual Filings, and (iii) the filing of the business acquisition report with regard to the closing of the Company's acquisition of a 70% equity interest in RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc.

The officers and directors of the Company and certain other persons will remain subject to a trading black-out pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Company until the end of the second full trading day following the day on which the Required Annual Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding news release is issued by the Company.

The Company currently intends to make the Required Annual Filings and to file the business acquisition report by May 31, 2020.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

