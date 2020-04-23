Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Welcomes Retired Army Brigadier General Tom Cosentino to the MEMRI Board Of Advisors

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / In March 2020, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) welcomed retired Army Brigadier General Guy "Tom" Cosentino to the MEMRI Board of Advisors.

After a 30-year Army career in strategy and operations, Brig. Gen. Cosentino currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Business Executives for National Security (BENS). Prior to joining BENS in September 2015, he served as the 28th Commandant of the National War College.

Brig. Gen. Cosentino previously served as Deputy Director for Political and Military Affairs, providing military advice to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of Defense; Deputy Commanding General for Regional Support, NATO Training Mission Afghanistan; and Chief of Strategy, Plans, and Assessments for the Multi-National Security Transition Command in Iraq.

MEMRI Board of Directors Chairman Oliver "Buck" Revell, former FBI Executive Assistant Director for Investigations, welcomed Brig.-Gen. Consentino's joining the MEMRI Board of Advisors as a "great honor" for MEMRI, adding: "Brig.-Gen. Cosentino is a tremendous addition to the current membership of former government and military officials on the Board, and with his vast experience in many areas he will surely have a great deal to contribute."

MEMRI Board of Directors Member Amb. Alberto M. Fernandez added: "With his unmatched experience, knowledge, and background, Brig.-Gen. Cosentino will surely enrich our organization and help advance our mission moving into the future."

The MEMRI Board of Advisors and Board of Directors include distinguished figures from government, media, law and academia from around the world. Among them are former prime ministers, attorneys-generals, justice ministers, legal and counterterrorism experts, and recipients of the most prestigious awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the United States Congressional Gold Medal. Members of the MEMRI Board of Advisors are bipartisan and have honorably served Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

