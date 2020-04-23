Historically underreported by the U.S. Fire Administration, fires at solar installations rose 36% from 2017 to 2018. With residential installations representing the majority of fires, infrared imaging could be the key to bringing the number down.From pv magazine USA. In recent years, fires have played a major role in the US energy landscape, with $30 billion in wildfire damages becoming a major factor in Pacific Gas and Electric's bankruptcy and Wal Mart suing Tesla over Tesla/SolarCity PV installations catching fire at Wal Mart locations in three states. Last week, 20 solar panels on the roof ...

