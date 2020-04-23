Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) informs that it has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 23, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website (www.vetoquinol.com), in the "Regulated Information" section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2019 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report;

the Board of Directors Report on Corporate Governance;

the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 26, 2020.

Given the current status as of the date of filing of this Universal Registration Document, updates following the Covid-19 pandemic have been incorporated into this document.

Next update: Shareholders meeting, May 26, 2020 after market close

