Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave launches Green Financing Framework and secures new funding

Wereldhave N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acted as advisor in the development of the framework.

Green Revolving Credit Facility

Wereldhave has agreed with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. a Green Revolving Credit Facility of €100 million. This new facility, with a term of two years, will increase the financial headroom of Wereldhave and contributes to the financing activities through 2021 accordingly.

The Green Revolving Credit Facility will be used to finance Wereldhave's LifeCentral Strategy to transform identified shopping centers into sustainable and energy efficient Full Service Centers as defined in the Wereldhave Green Finance Framework.

"We are very happy with the closing of this new Green RCF for Wereldhave as inaugural trade under the Green Finance Framework. It gave us the opportunity to combine two of our core values by supporting the company in its strategic transition process as well as contributing to their sustainability efforts." says Axel Sibmacher van Nooten, Head of Infrastructure Coverage at ABN AMRO.

