Media Release

Basel, April 23, 2020

Dufry announces the launch of a placement of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding and the offering of approximately CHF 300 million convertible bonds

Share placement

Dufry AG ("Dufry" or the "Company") launches the placement of up to 5,000,000 newly issued shares (the "New Shares"), sourced from existing authorized capital excluding the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights, and up to 500,000 treasury shares (the "Treasury Shares" and together with the New Shares, the "Shares") via an accelerated bookbuilding. As a result, Dufry's share capital will increase by 9.9%.

The issue price will be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process and the Shares to be placed will be offered exclusively to professional investors in Switzerland (via private placement), outside of Switzerland and the United States to institutional investors (in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers (in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) (the "Share Placement"). The placement price of the Shares will be announced upon completion of the bookbuilding process, which is expected later today.

The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on April 27, 2020.

Convertible bond

Dufry launches the placement of senior bonds with an aggregate principal amount of approximately CHF 300 million due 2023 and conditionally convertible into shares of the Company (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds will be issued by Dufry One B.V., a subsidiary of the Company, and be guaranteed by the Company. The shares to be delivered upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds will be sourced from conditional capital or from existing shares. For this purpose, the Board of Directors will be seeking shareholders' approval at the next ordinary general meeting, scheduled for May 18, 2020, for the creation of conditional capital sufficient to enable the physical settlement of the Convertible Bonds upon conversion. If shareholder approval for the creation of conditional capital is not passed and registered before August 4, 2020, the Convertible Bonds will be redeemed in cash at the greater of 102% of the principal amount and 102% of the fair market value of the Convertible Bonds, plus accrued but unpaid interest, and otherwise in accordance with their terms.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at par with a denomination of CHF 200,000 and are expected to carry a coupon between 1.00-1.50%, payable semi-annually. Unless previously converted, redeemed, or re-purchased and cancelled, the Convertible Bonds will be redeemed at par at maturity on May 4, 2023.

The Convertible Bonds will be convertible into shares of the Company at an initial price expected to be set at a premium between 15-20% over the reference share price which is expected to be equal to the offer price determined in the concurrent placement of the New Shares and the Treasury Shares and delta hedging transactions of individual convertible notes investors. The number of shares sold on behalf of delta hedging investors is estimated to be no more than c. 3 million shares.

Dufry may redeem the Convertible Bonds at par, plus accrued interest (if any):

No earlier than 21 calendar days after the second anniversary of the closing date, if the volume-weighted average price of the shares is at least 130% of the conversion price on at least 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days; or

At any time, if less than 15% of the aggregate principal amount of the bonds is outstanding

The two transactions have received very strong interest from existing shareholders as well as potential new investors. In addition, and as announced previously, Members of the Board of Directors and Management plan to participate in the Share Placement with a meaningful amount.

Dufry agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days following closing of the Share Placement and Convertible Bonds issuance, subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators.

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer with over 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all six continents.

