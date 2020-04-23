Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMLM ISIN: CH0023405456 Ticker-Symbol: D2J 
Lang & Schwarz
23.04.20
18:45 Uhr
25,395 Euro
+0,445
+1,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,10026,69018:46
74,3674,5008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUFRY AG25,395+1,78 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,53
Hebel: 4,71
mit moderatem Hebel