Cash and cash equivalents of €5.6 million as of March 31, 2020

Limited impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations to date

No anticipated delay to the end-of-phase-2 meeting with the FDA

Launch of Phase 2 IPF trial still expected in 2020 despite the COVID-19 situation

Genkyotex (Euronext Paris Brussels: FR0013399474 GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, today reported cash and cash equivalents of €5.6 million as of March 31, 2020. This amount does not include the French research tax credit of €0.9 million which was received by the Company in April 2020. The existing cash and cash equivalents provide cash runway to end of February 2021.

COVID-19 update

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is following applicable guidelines and recommendations in order to protect its employees and contractors. The Company has also implemented strategies to mitigate the impact of the global shutdown on its business and operations.

The Company has asked its employees in France and Switzerland to work from home and to organize meetings and events virtually as much as possible.

To date, the Company is only anticipating a limited impact on its operations, including the planned discussions with regulatory authorities, the conducting of clinical trials as well as interactions with the scientific community and other stakeholders. The Company will continue to monitor the possible impact of COVID-19 on the conducting of clinical trials and discussions with health authorities and, depending on the evolution of the pandemics and of its material impact on such trials and discussions, will report to the markets on any such material impact.

The Company has made progress in its key activities, in particular the end-of-phase-2 discussions with regulators with a view to a phase 3 study in Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), and the conducting of the phase 1 study with setanaxib as described in the clinical highlights section below. The launch of the phase 2 trial in IPF is still expected in 2020 and could occur in the first semester despite the COVID-19 situation.

Clinical highlights

End-of-phase-2 discussions with regulators for PBC: an end-of-phase-2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planned in April, as previously indicated. In line with FDA's remote work guidelines, the meeting will take place via conference call. The Company also plans to submit its final briefing document to the European Medicine Agency (EMA) in Q2 2020, as expected.

as previously reported, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the relevant Institutional Review Board (IRB) have approved the protocol of the Phase 2 IPF trial, allowing the initiation of patient enrollment. The launch of the study is still expected in 2020 and could occur in the first semester despite the COVID-19 situation. This trial is fully funded by an $8.9 million grant awarded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study is being led by Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and includes a consortium of five investigational centers of excellence in the United States. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of setanaxib in 60 IPF patients receiving standard of care therapy (pirfenidone or nintedanib). Enrolled patients will be treated with setanaxib or a matching placebo for 24 weeks. Efficacy endpoints include changes in plasma o,o'-dityrosine, a biomarker based on the mechanism of action of setanaxib, as well as standard clinical outcomes that include the 6-minute walk test and forced vital capacity (FVC). Plasma levels of collagen fragments will also be assessed. The safety and tolerability of setanaxib will also be evaluated. The trial size, design, and endpoints are adequate to support the initiation of a phase 3 program should there be a positive outcome. DKD phase 2 trial: following the positive efficacy and safety results of the Company's Phase 2 trial of setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), the DKD trial protocol was amended to increase the dose to 400 mg BID. To date, 23 patients have already completed the full 48-week treatment and no safety signals have been identified. The DKD trial is being conducted primarily in Australia, with work ongoing to activate centers in New Zealand, Denmark, and Germany. In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, investigators have taken steps to minimize patient visits to investigation centers, in accordance with applicable rules and recommendations. Adequate drug supplies have been made available to the participating centers and patients. Despite the relatively low rate of SARS-Cov-2 infection in Australia, investigators cannot exclude a possible slowdown in new patient enrollment in the study.

following the positive efficacy and safety results of the Company's Phase 2 trial of setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), the DKD trial protocol was amended to increase the dose to 400 mg BID. To date, 23 patients have already completed the full 48-week treatment and no safety signals have been identified. The DKD trial is being conducted primarily in Australia, with work ongoing to activate centers in New Zealand, Denmark, and Germany. In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, investigators have taken steps to minimize patient visits to investigation centers, in accordance with applicable rules and recommendations. Adequate drug supplies have been made available to the participating centers and patients. Despite the relatively low rate of SARS-Cov-2 infection in Australia, investigators cannot exclude a possible slowdown in new patient enrollment in the study. Phase 1 study with setanaxib at high doses: the Company plans to conduct an additional phase 1 study to investigate the pharmacokinetics, potential for drug interactions, and safety profile of setanaxib at doses up to 1,600mg. The study protocol was submitted to local and national regulators and the study is still expected to start in H1 2020.

Financial highlights

On March 31, 2020, Genkyotex's cash and cash equivalents totaled €5.6 million vs. €2.4 million on December 31, 2019. This includes the €4.9 million rights issue completed in February 2020, but does not include the French research tax credit of €0.9 million which was received by the Company in April. Despite the COVID-19 situation, the Company still expects its current resources to support anticipated operations until the end of February 2021, taking into account the facts and assumptions detailed in note 2.1 "going concern" of the December 31, 2019 consolidated financial statements. The Company will continue to inform the market of the possible impacts of COVID-19 on its operations.

Shareholders' meeting

In order to protect the health and safety of its employees and shareholders, and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French Government, in particular pursuant to Ordonnance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Company has decided to hold its combined shareholders' meeting expected to occur on June 10, 2020, without shareholders and other persons eligible to attend being present (behind closed doors).

In this context, any shareholder, whatever the number of shares he owns, has the right to vote at the general meeting in two ways: either by voting by post, or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the general meeting.

Shareholders are also entitled to ask written questions prior to the meeting.

The technical terms allowing shareholders to exercise all of these rights will be detailed on the Company's website, as well as in the notice of meeting to be published by the Company in the BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) prior to the shareholders' meeting planned on June 10, 2020.

