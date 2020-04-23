Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2020 | 18:05
Istanbul Municipality: Istanbul Releases English Song to Mark April 23 Children's Day Internationally

Rights free - Access All Including Archive

FATIH, Istanbul, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) has released an English-language song titled "Children's Dream" to mark April 23 Children's Day, a nationally celebrated children's festival in Turkey. The day also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Grand National Assembly, the country's parliament.

The song was shared by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on his English-language social media accounts, and was described as "a gift from Istanbul to all the children of the world."

Composed by Ali Altay, the song is performed by the Besiktas District Municipality Children's Choir.

MEDIA CONTACT: aylin.yardimci@ibb.gov.tr

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3bf01c7-3603-482f-90b7-3de4530e141a


