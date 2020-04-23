WALLIX: Cybersecurity specialist WALLIX Group accelerates its internationalization and launches in Spain

With a global presence in more than 80 countries, the WALLIX Iberica launch represents a strong commitment from WALLIX Group to Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, carried out within the framework of the Ambition 21 expansion plan.

WALLIX Group is specialized in developing cybersecurity products and solutions in the areas of Privileged Access Management (PAM), Endpoint Management (EPM), Federation of Identities (IdaaS) and OT/IoT cybersecurity solutions.

Madrid, April 23, 2020. The cybersecurity market, especially that of Privileged Access Management (PAM), will increase by 27% to reach $2.274 million in 2020, according to Gartner predictions. This growth is the logical consequence of the significant rise in cyberattacks in recent years, confidential data' exfiltration, and encryption of endpoints, servers and network equipment, which have affected the efficiency of companies throughout the world.

In light of this, WALLIX Group, European provider of cybersecurity solutions and specialist in PAM with its WALLIX Bastion solution, and in development and implementation of its solutions for protecting clients' identities, access, and data, announces the launch of its activities in Spain through its subsidiary WALLIX Iberica, as part of its ambitious international expansion plan. This Ambition 21 plan already includes the acquisition of Simarks in Spain and Trustelem in France, as well as the creation of a center for technological excellence in France where the latest generations of cybersecurity software are developed. Thus, WALLIX is becoming the European leader in cybersecurity with the aim of covering up to 80% of this market in 2021.

WALLIX currently provides advanced protection tools and permanent technical support in several languages, to more than 1,000 clients in 88 countries, covering almost all of Europe, most of Africa and Asia, North America, and now in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

"Spain is a priority market for WALLIX. Cybersecurity is one of the main concerns of Spanish companies which have seen the number of cyberattacks multiply year after year, with a strong impact on reputation and viability of affected companies," explained Jean-Noël de Galzain, WALLIX CEO. "Our technological proposal supports companies in reaching the appropriate protection levels in their IT/OT systems in order to feel secure and be able to focus on their normal business, eliminating risks associated with privileged access, credential and data theft, etc."

As in other countries where WALLIX is active, WALLIX Iberica markets its products and solutions through a partner network with which it works closely and which provides customer management tools, marketing support, training, and an extensive library of technical and commercial information. WALLIX and its partners establish a sustainable and reliable ecosystem for customers' benefits.

"It's amazing to be a WALLIX partner and to be able to offer these products to our clients because not only are they state-of-the-art, powerful, and robust, but also because WALLIX keeps them updated to maintain the highest technological level and provide top-quality technical support. They are always easy to implement and, most importantly, easy to manage for the client despite the technical complexity behind it", says Francisco Valencia, CEO of Secure & IT - WALLIX Elite Partner.

The WALLIX portfolio includes state-of-the-art solutions in Privileged Access Management (PAM) with the WALLIX Bastion and in Endpoint Privilege Management (EPM) with WALLIX BestSafe, offering clients the full range of tools necessary for access, identity and data protection. The solutions are integrated with each other to offer customers scalable protection solutions, easily adaptable to unique business contexts and, most importantly, seamless for the operation of the clients' main business activities. The goal is for clients to be protected without any noticeable change in process or productivity.

"Identity management, password control, access to critical servers, and control of user privilege levels are essential to protect companies. They didn't give appropriate importance and attention to these issues, leading to security breaches that hackers, ransomware, etc. use to infiltrate and create great damage with high non-recoverable cost. Digitalization and the expansion of "remote access" are increasing the attack surface and should push companies to protect themselves by implementing security solutions: identity management, authentication, as well as user access and privileged rights management," concludes Didier Lesteven, WALLIX Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing Operations DACH, Spain and USA.

ABOUT WALLIX GROUP

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, the Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators.

