PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Recommended Q1 2020 Dividend, the AGM form and agenda 23-Apr-2020 / 19:13 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board Recommends Q1 2020 Dividend Payment, changes the form of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and approves the Agenda for the AGM The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 27.35 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 March 2020. Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's AGM which will be taken on 5 June 2020. The Board has resolved to change the form of the AGM and hold it in absentia rather than in-person as it has been initially resolved by the Board in January. The Board of Directors approved the following agenda for the AGM: 1) Election of members of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal. 2) Allocation of profit of PAO Severstal for 2019 results. Payment (announcement) of dividends for 2019 results. 3) Payment (announcement) of dividends for the results of the first quarter of 2020. 4) Approval of the Auditor of PAO Severstal. The record date for participation in the AGM is 11 May 2020. If the dividend payment for the three months ended 31 December 2019 and the three months ended 31 March 2020 is approved at the AGM, the record date for both these dividend payments will be 16 June 2020. The Company will report its Q1 2020 financial results on 24 April 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 9.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q1 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 24 April 2020 at 08.30 (London)/ 10.30 (Moscow). Conference ID: 572901 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 9401 Russian Dial: +7 495 705 9270 (Local access) 8 10 800 2796 5011 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 6443866 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [2] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 60147 EQS News ID: 1028799 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6343ae38b12f4bbacd73633a3074c71d&application_id=1028799&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=1028799&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

