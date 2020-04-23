Innovative Medicines Canada Welcomes Additional Investment by the Federal Government in Research, Clinical Trials and Testing for COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) issued the following statement in response to the federal government's announcement today of additional funding for research into vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, clinical trials and expanded testing:

"IMC welcomes today's announcement by the federal government of further investments into research, clinical trials, and expanded testing related to COVID-19. It is an important contribution to the work that is already being undertaken across the country, including by Canada's innovative pharmaceutical sector.

"IMC looks forward to additional details about how the government plans to invest this additional funding, and we will continue to work closely with all levels of government, the research community and public agencies to develop solutions to address the spread of the virus."

