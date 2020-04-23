AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Forms Strategic Partnership with Neustar

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, has selected Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, as its strategic partner for caller identity verification. Neustar Inbound Authentication solutions will be fully integrated with Altigen's SIP-based telecommunications service and delivered as a managed cloud service by Altigen across the U.S. to help customers manage consumer identity more effectively and authenticate consumers quickly and reliably.

In a world where cyberattacks and communications fraud are becoming more sophisticated and complex, it's critical for businesses to know as much as possible about the person on the other end of each interaction. Neustar Inbound Authentication identifies and authenticates callers, mitigating the risk of fraudsters obtaining sensitive consumer information, while giving agents the benefit of a single, authoritative view of the customer while servicing requests. Powered by the Neustar OneID platform, the most extensive list of authoritative data sources in the industry, caller identifiers, attributes and information are continuously corroborated, verified and appended, in part by leveraging relationships with major mobile network operators furnishing the most current data available. Simultaneously, the legitimacy of the caller's device is validated pre-answer by market-leading TRUSTID technology, neutralizing the threat of spoofed, manipulated or virtualized calls and moving callers through relevant touchpoints with speed and convenience.

"Over the past 20 years, Neustar has given more than 8,000 clients worldwide the power to make well-informed, real-time identity decisions to enable trusted connections with their customers," said Robert McKay, senior vice president, customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar. "We are pleased to empower Altigen's customers with the authority and confidence to make critical decisions regarding caller identity and deliver a positive consumer experience, without compromising security or operational efficiency."

"The vast majority of our customers, including over 3,000 financial services institutions, have a critical requirement to restrict access to sensitive customer information. We recognized the need and opportunity to offer a world-class identity verification solution for our customers and business partners," said Mike Plumer, Altigen's vice president of sales." Based on stringent requirements, we evaluated solutions from the top vendors in the industry. After an extensive evaluation process, Neustar emerged as the clear leader. Incorporating Neustar Inbound Authentication into our SIP trunk service will provide our customers with much needed identity fraud protection while generating new incremental revenues for Altigen."

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Combining our advanced call management and innovative Cloud Contact Center applications, seamlessly integration to Office 365 and Microsoft Teams for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Having been adopted by thousands of customers around the world, Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft infrastructure technologies, all built on a scalable, open standards platform. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the website at www.altigen.com.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.

