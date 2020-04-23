JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1 2020

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $1,557,714 or $1.00 per common share compared to $2,040,973 or $1.31 per share for the prior year comparative period ended March 31, 2019. Financial results for the current quarter were impacted by a large addition to the Bank's credit reserves in consideration of losses which may result from financial distress experienced by loan customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Due to the large provision, evaluating performance from a pre-tax, pre-provision operating income basis provides greater insight from a comparative standpoint. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income for the current quarter declined by $189,337 and was $2,502,249 compared to $2,691,586 for the comparative prior year quarter. Aside from taxes and loan loss provision, pre-tax, pre-provision operating income also excludes losses on the sale of other real estate owned. The decrease in earnings between the current and prior year quarter was due to a combination of lower net interest income, higher loan loss provision and non-interest expenses, offset by improved non-interest income.

Bruce Elder, President and CEO, commented, "The pandemic crisis and the resulting modifications to our operating model have changed the manner in which we run and manage the Bank. Branches remain open as we assist customers through our drive-thru windows and almost 100% of our back-office support staffs are working remotely from home. Despite the challenges, our small business customers count on us to deliver relief in the form of Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and we have responded. As of this communication, we have submitted and been approved by the SBA for over $51.9 million in PPP loans for our customers." Elder continued "As it relates to Q1 2020 performance, the decline in pre-tax, pre-provision operating income was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income. The volume of average loans held for investment were at a lower level for the current quarter compared with a year ago, which had an adverse impact on interest income. This, coupled with higher interest-bearing deposit volumes and deposit rates, caused an overall decline in net interest income."

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO) increased to $9.2 million at March 31, 2020 from $8.7 million at December 31, 2019. Loans on non-accrual status increased by $489,000 to $8.2 million at the end of Q1 2020 from $7.7 million at December 31, 2019. OREO decreased by $25,000 to $931,000 at March 31, 2020 from $956,000 at the prior year-end, reflecting foreclosure activity net of sales and write-downs of certain real estate properties. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes the adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is also no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank recorded $683,000 in provisions for credit losses in Q1 2020 compared to $180,000 in the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $7.3 million at March 31, 2020 or 1.17% of total loans compared to $6.6 million at December 31, 2019 or 1.06% of total loans. Net charge offs were $9,000 for the current period compared to $83,000 for the prior year comparative period. While we believe the current level of our ALLL is adequate, it is too early to assess the true the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ALLL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased to $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $8.7 million for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2019. Net interest income is influenced by the volume of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the effective management of interest yields and costs during each respective reporting period. The net interest margin compressed by 10 basis points to 4.39% for Q1 2020 compared to 4.49% in Q1 2019. The decrease is due to a shift in the mix of earning assets to lower yielding instruments and an increase in both the average volume and cost of interest-bearing deposits for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. During March 2020, the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) pushed rates lower by 150 basis points, due in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While some portion of that reduction could be considered temporary until the economy recovers, the time table for that recovery and removal of that temporary ease of monetary policy is unknown. This reduction in the prime rate, coupled with the origination of a significant volume of low interest rate loans pursuant to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), will have an adverse impact on the yield on earning assets, but significantly increase the volume of loans outstanding in the second quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased by $98,000 to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $2.2 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts increased by $103,000. The biggest components of this increase were a $75,000 rise in NSF fees and a $36,000 increase in interchange revenue.

Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans in the current period was $134,000, representing a $43,000 decline over the $178,000 recognized for the prior year quarter. During much of the first quarter of 2020, the Bank was offering a mortgage promotion offering $1,500 off in closing costs for each originated mortgage loan. This promotion resulted in a reduction in income on the sale of loans by $87,000. Other non-interest income was $420,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was $38,000 higher than the prior year quarter of $382,000 due primarily to higher revenue from trust services.

There were no gains on sale of investment securities for the current and prior year periods.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8.4 million in the current quarter compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Compensation and benefits is the largest component of non-interest expenses and was relatively flat at $4.6 million for both the current and prior year quarters.

Data processing expenses amounted to $958,000 for the current period, up from $708,000 for the prior year quarter. The $250,000 difference is primarily due to outsourcing of our entire ATM operation to include machine ownership, cash replenishment and maintenance. Other components of the increase include new product offerings and increases related to account volumes.

Occupancy expense recorded in the current quarter and prior year comparative quarter was relatively consistent at $1.3 million, respectively. Advertising, marketing and business development expenses were $368,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with $431,000 for the prior year comparative quarter. While our advertising and marketing expenses have declined over the comparative periods, we would expect marketing expenses to increase over the coming quarters in conjunction with the previously announced opening of two new branch locations. All other non-interest expenses totaled $1.2 million for the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the comparative quarter. Decreases in professional fees, amortization of intangible assets, travel and other losses were primarily attributable to the decline.

Income tax expense was $236,000 for the current quarter compared with $412,000 for the prior year quarter. The decline was due to lower pre-tax income and a reduction in the effective tax rate to 13.18% compared to 16.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The reduction reflects the higher volume of tax-exempt income.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $29.4 million or 3.3% to $914.4 million at March 31, 2020 from $885.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets was primarily in the categories of interest-bearing deposits at banks, loans held for investment and cash which rose by $25.9 million, $4.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively. At the end of March, the Company had built excess liquidity in anticipation of any adverse impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans held for investment compressed in the first two months of the year, but grew by over $7.2 million in March resulting in overall growth for the quarter of $4.3 million.

Total deposits increased by $12.6 million or 1.6% to $784.7 million at March 31, 2020 from $772.1 million at December 31, 2019. Over the three-month period, we have seen increases in savings, money market and time deposits of $7.5 million, $3.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively. We experienced slight decreases in interest-bearing demand of $1.0 million and non-interest bearing demand of $5,000.

Other liabilities increased by approximately $13.7 million during the three month period. We took down a short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advance for $14.0 million at a rate of 0.25% during mid-March. We earned a positive spread on these borrowings until the funds were needed for pandemic-related circumstances.

Stockholders' equity increased by $3.1 million to $91.9 million at March 31, 2020 from $88.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase is comprised of year-to-date net earnings of $1.6 million, plus the increase in other comprehensive income of $2.4 million, less the declared dividend to common shareholders of $920,000. The tangible equity to assets ratio decreased to 9.24% at March 31, 2020 from 9.46% at December 31, 2019 due to asset growth. There were 1,560,000 common shares outstanding at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share increased to $54.14 at March 31, 2020 compared to $53.70 for the 2019 year-end.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) and return on average equity (ROE) declined in for the current quarter compared with the prior year period. ROA is 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.95% for the March 31, 2019 quarter and ROE is 6.93% compared to 10.11% for the respective periods. Both ROA and ROE were significantly impacted by the large loan loss provision recorded in the current quarter.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed on its website at www.jdbank.com/investor relations.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Mar 2020 Actual

Dec 2019 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 32,179,280 30,370,742 1,808,538 6.0 Interest bearing deposits with banks 37,849,419 11,982,637 25,866,782 215.9 Investment Securities - Taxable 69,605,275 69,127,279 477,996 0.7 Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 97,815,378 100,803,434 (2,988,055 ) (3.0 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 1,254,476 1,041,433 213,042 20.5 Loans, net of unearned income 625,013,214 620,734,159 4,279,055 0.7 Less: Allowance for loan losses (7,283,873 ) (6,609,790 ) (674,083 ) (10.2 ) Premises and equipment, net 23,927,163 24,335,806 (408,643 ) (1.7 ) Accrued interest receivable 3,349,638 3,456,611 (106,973 ) (3.1 ) Other real estate 930,837 955,977 (25,140 ) (2.6 ) Other assets 29,760,211 28,850,470 909,741 3.2 Total Assets $ 914,401,017 $ 885,048,756 $ 29,352,260 3.3 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 268,303,146 268,308,603 (5,457 ) 0.0 Interest bearing demand deposits 157,740,966 158,753,030 (1,012,065 ) (0.6 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 241,359,327 230,802,149 10,557,178 4.6 Time Deposits - Retail 116,878,331 113,805,537 3,072,793 2.7 Time Deposits - Wholesale 435,710 433,722 1,988 0.5 Total Deposits 784,717,479 772,103,042 12,614,438 1.6 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,296,117 3,582,138 (286,021 ) (8.0 ) FHLB Advances 16,949,951 3,011,367 13,938,583 462.9 Other Borrowings 17,516,171 17,490,445 25,726 0.1 Total Liabilities $ 822,479,717 $ 796,186,992 $ 26,292,726 3.3 Equity Common stock 9,750,000 9,750,000 0 0.0 Capital surplus 3,598,000 3,598,000 0 0.0 Retained earnings 73,672,138 65,644,694 8,027,444 12.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,633,878 1,270,276 2,363,602 186.1 Note receivable for common stock (290,430 ) (349,050 ) 58,620 16.8 Net Income 1,557,713 8,947,844 (7,390,131 ) (82.6 ) Total Equity $ 91,921,299 $ 88,861,765 $ 3,059,535 3.4 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 914,401,017 $ 885,048,756 $ 29,352,260 3.3



JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

QTD

Actual

Mar 2020 QTD

Actual

Mar 2019 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 8,650,340 8,627,044 23,295 0.3 Interest on federal funds sold 10,501 39,694 (29,193 ) (73.5 ) Interest on deposits with banks 48,341 115,946 (67,605 ) (58.3 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 454,490 696,066 (241,576 ) (34.7 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 720,311 455,381 264,930 58.2 Total Interest Income 9,883,983 9,934,131 (50,148 ) (0.5 ) Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 227,580 229,173 (1,594 ) (0.7 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 212,164 159,401 52,762 33.1 Time Deposits - Retail 469,050 310,160 158,890 51.2 Time Deposits - Wholesale 3,136 1,926 1,211 62.9 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 911,930 700,660 211,270 30.2 FHLB Advances 54,513 196,736 (142,222 ) (72.3 ) Interest on other borrowings 332,916 311,208 21,708 7.0 Total Interest Expense 1,299,359 1,208,604 90,756 7.5 Net Interest Income 8,584,624 8,725,527 (140,904) (1.6) Provision for loan losses 683,000 180,000 503,000 279.4 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Loan Losses 7,901,624 8,545,527 (643,904) (7.5) Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 1,746,479 1,643,459 103,020 6.3 Mortgage loan and related fees 134,400 177,734 (43,335 ) (24.4 ) Other noninterest income 420,014 381,921 38,092 10.0 Total Non Interest Income 2,300,893 2,203,114 97,778 4.4 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,622,703 4,568,402 54,301 1.2 Occupancy 1,294,305 1,256,782 37,523 3.0 Advertising and public relations 368,149 430,992 (62,843 ) (17.1 ) Data Processing 958,038 708,278 249,760 26.1 Other noninterest expense 1,165,213 1,331,010 (165,797 ) 0.9 Total Non Interest Expense 8,408,408 8,295,464 112,944 1.4 Income Before Taxes 1,794,109 2,453,177 (659,070) (26.9) Income taxes 236,395 412,204 (175,809 ) (42.7 ) Net Income $ 1,557,714 $ 2,040,973 (483,261) (23.7) Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.00 $ 1.31 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1,560,000 1,559,156



JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Mar 2020 QTD

Actual

Mar 2019 Change QTD

Actual

Mar

2020 QTD

Actual

Mar

2019 Change QTD

Actual

Mar

2020 QTD

Actual

Mar

2019 Change Earning Assets Loans 5.61 5.61 - 620,487,435 623,314,797 (2,827,362 ) 8,650,340 8,627,045 23,295 Loan fees - - - 0 0 0 - - - Loans with fees 5.61 5.61 - 620,487,435 623,314,797 (2,827,362 ) 8,650,340 8,627,045 23,295 Mortgage loans held for sale - - - 715,730 608,907 106,823 - - - Deposits with banks 1.38 2.78 (1.40 ) 17,094,203 22,721,068 (5,626,865 ) 58,842 155,640 (96,798 ) Investment securities - taxable 2.74 2.75 (0.01 ) 66,439,061 101,205,307 (34,766,246 ) 454,490 696,066 (241,576 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.69 4.53 (0.84 ) 98,970,950 50,845,272 48,125,678 720,311 455,381 264,930 Total Earning Assets 5.04 5.10 (0.06) 803,707,379 798,695,351 5,012,028 9,883,983 9,934,131 (50,148) Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.61 0.62 (0.01 ) 149,952,342 148,853,244 1,099,098 227,580 229,173 (1,594 ) Savings and Money Market 0.36 0.29 0.07 235,240,671 220,103,975 15,136,696 212,164 159,401 52,762 Time deposits 1.65 1.10 0.55 115,281,374 115,031,566 249,808 472,186 312,086 160,101 Total interest bearing deposits 0.73 0.59 0.14 500,474,387 483,988,785 16,485,602 911,930 700,660 211,270 Federal home Loan Bank advances 2.31 2.66 (0.35 ) 9,337,584 29,548,718 (20,211,134 ) 54,513 196,736 (142,222 ) Other borrowings 7.15 6.94 0.21 18,434,746 17,942,906 491,840 332,916 311,208 21,708 Total borrowed funds 5.52 4.28 1.24 27,772,329 47,491,624 (19,719,294 ) 387,429 507,943 (120,514 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 0.92 0.07 528,246,717 531,480,408 (3,233,692) 1,299,359 1,208,604 90,756 Net interest rate spread 4.05 4.18 (0.13) 8,584,624 8,725,527 (140,904) Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.32 ) (0.30 ) (0.03 ) 264,195,122 257,543,696 6,651,426 Cost of funds 0.66 0.62 0.04 Net interest margin 4.39 4.49 (0.10)



JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Financial Ratios QTD

Actual

Mar 2020 QTD

Actual

Mar 2019 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.70 % 0.95 % Return on Average Equity 6.93 % 10.11 % Earnings per Share $ 1.00 $ 1.31 Net Interest Margin 4.39 % 4.49 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.56 % 9.63 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.17 % 13.20 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.17 % 13.20 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.31 % 14.25 % Tangible Equity / Total Assets 9.24 % 8.82 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 54.14 $ 51.15 Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income: Net Income (GAAP) $ 1,557,714 $ 2,040,973 Provision for Loan Losses 683,000 180,000 Loss on OREO 25,140 58,409 Income Tax Expense 236,395 412,204 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 2,502,249 $ 2,691,586



