GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Announces that Richard Beresford has Joined Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTCMKTS:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank or the Company") is very pleased to announce that Richard Beresford has joined its Board of Directors, having been voted onto the Board by the shareholders of the Company at the recent Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 8th April 2020.

Mr. Beresford is an entrepreneurial corporate lawyer with over 25 years' experience in the City of London. He is the driving force behind McCarthy Denning, a next-generation law firm, providing a radical new approach to the delivery of high-quality legal advice. The firm has international reach and experience and offers a full range of specialist expertise including employment, property, banking and debt finance, corporate, corporate finance, litigation, tax, competition and EU law. Richard has clients across several continents and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the GreenBank Capital Board.

In 2017 Richard co-founded and became non-executive chairman of Rockpool Acquisitions PLC which is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Previously, Richard was a partner with McGuireWoods for over 4 years where he focused on M&A transactions (including those with cross-border elements).

He earned his undergraduate law degree from the University of Warwick, and First Class Honors in his Solicitors Finals Exams at the City of London Polytechnic (now part of the London Metropolitan University).

Mark Wettreich, Chairman of Greenbank Capital said, "We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Board of Directors. His international knowledge and relationships will be invaluable to the Company and together with Terry Pullen helps establish the global perspective which will be critically important in executing GreenBank Capital's strategy".

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL). GreenBank's 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank's portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 11 small cap businesses, namely; 52.5% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world's first identification based blockchain, and developers of Xbook a user permissioned and revenue sharing social media platform; 22.6% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 47.7% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada;; 59.5% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi;; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 34.8% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company with interests in Newfoundland, Canada; 19% of Staminier Limited, a United Kingdom Merchant Banking firm, 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments;; and 11.2% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see https://www.GreenBankCapitalinc.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com.

