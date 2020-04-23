Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020
WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 
Frankfurt
23.04.20
16:06 Uhr
35,600 Euro
+1,200
+3,49 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2020 | 23:41
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline Technologies.

What: Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

When: On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S.(877) 407-3980
International (201) 689-8475

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on May 6, 2020 through midnight on May 20, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. 877-660-6853 or International dial in: 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13701176. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.

Contact:Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com

Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)