Blockchain Rewards Platform MiL.k Integrates With Leading South Korean Travel Agency Yanolja

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / MiL.k, a blockchain platform for integrating leisure industry rewards points, has completed its system linkage with Yanolja. The integration with South Korea's fastest growing online travel agency means that Yanolja members can now connect the Yanolja app to the MiL.k app, providing the ability to earn rewards and participate in MiL.k promotions.

The only 'unicorn' travel company in South Korea, Yanolja provides accommodation, leisure and transportation services and is one of South East Asia's largest franchise operators, overseeing 10,000 rooms. The integration of MiL.k into Yanolja's core infrastructure demonstrates how blockchain can be used to add value, by providing a single network that can aggregate loyalty points awarded by various service providers.

An update to the Yanolja app in May will enable Yanolja Coin to be earned by loyal users, who can then utilize their coins within the MiL.k ecosystem. A series of promotions and rewards will be used to leverage the integration between South Korea's leading OTA and the leading blockchain rewards platform.

Jayden Jo, CEO of MiL.k Alliance, said: "By participating in MiL.k Alliance, service companies will increase the utility of their reward points, which is a clear benefit for their customers. As more and more partners are onboarded, the MiL.k platform will function as an effective marketing tool where the partner companies can run co-promotions and events targeted at the platform's huge customer pool."

"The linkage with Yanolja is a step forward in the team's vision of fueling the mass adoption of blockchain technology in everyday lives. Connecting to a company's core infrastructure, to create an integrated loyalty system, is a practical application that shows how blockchain can be used. In addition, Yanolja is Korea's number one OTA whose user base is around 8 million and is working actively in the global market. I'm sure the collaboration between MiL.k and Yanolja will generate huge synergy."

Seokhwan Kang, Head of Marketing at Yanolja, said: "I'm expecting the alliance will provide a wide range of benefits to our customers because MiL.k Alliance has a number of partnerships in the travel and lifestyle sectors, for example, with a duty free store and car sharing platform."

"As an alliance, MiL.k and Yanolja will keep collaborating and inviting more partners onboard to increase customer benefits and further provide better leisure experiences to them."

About MiL.k Alliance:

MiL.k Alliance is a blockchain platform that integrates reward points of service companies in the travel, leisure, and lifestyle sectors. Users can review the points from services under the MiL.k Alliance on a single platform and can transfer the existing points to the native MLK token as well as swap into other loyalty points that can be redeemed on third party services.

About Yanolja:

Yanolja provides accommodation, leisure and transportation services for the travel industry in South East Asia. As a full-stack hospitality company, it provides an integrated hotel platform that includes everything from front office to back office. Yanolja is a B2B2C platform for the travel industry that has been valued at over $1 billion.

