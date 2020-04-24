PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 24 April 2020

Q1 2020: adjusted revenue up 20.0% in constant rates to CHF 303.5m

Activity in the first quarter of 2020 took place against a backdrop of a gradual health crisis resulting from COVID-19, causing very high volatility in the financial markets, particularly during the month of March. The significant increase in business volumes and the positive impact on the Group's revenues once again demonstrate the essential nature of Compagnie Financière Tradition's core business which ensures liquidity in the financial markets across the different asset classes globally, while optimising prices for its clients. Compagnie Financière Tradition is one of the top 3 industry players operating in the world's largest market - the financial market.

Against this backdrop, Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first quarter with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 277.3m compared with CHF 240.2m in same period in 2019, up 20.5% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 15.5%.

For the same period, theGroup's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 303.5m, compared with CHF 263.6m in 2019, an increase of 20.0% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 20.1% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 17.9%.

Finally, although we generally observe a reduction in volatility in the financial markets compared to the previous month, it nevertheless remains high in April.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .



Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 87

