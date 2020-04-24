Anzeige
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Q1 2020 trading update

Key items

Q1 leasing firmly above ERV in all countries

Operations significantly impacted by Covid-19

Final dividend 2019 cancelled

No interim dividends for FY 2020, final dividend 2020 to be paid in 2021

Liquidity preservation measures taken

First green financing facility of € 100m secured

March 2021 refinancing of maturities secured

Disposal of WoensXL in Eindhoven completed

Attachment

  • Wereldhave Trading Update Q1 2020 - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b8a2001-9a78-42f0-86ed-0bc7c7d6837e)
