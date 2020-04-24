Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Q1 2020 trading update

Key items
Q1 leasing firmly above ERV in all countries
Operations significantly impacted by Covid-19
Final dividend 2019 cancelled
No interim dividends for FY 2020, final dividend 2020 to be paid in 2021
Liquidity preservation measures taken
First green financing facility of € 100m secured
March 2021 refinancing of maturities secured
Disposal of WoensXL in Eindhoven completed
Attachment
- Wereldhave Trading Update Q1 2020 - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b8a2001-9a78-42f0-86ed-0bc7c7d6837e)
