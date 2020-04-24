Regulatory News:

On the recommendation of the Management, the Board of Directors of ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP) decided, on 23 April 2020, not to propose, exceptionally, the dividend distribution for the 2019 financial year, in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ORPEA, which has been making a continuous and increasing dividend distribution since 2008, is a committed player to the public health in the current fight against Covid-19. The Group wants to show its solidarity with all its stakeholders: residents, families and patients, employees, financial partners, as well as public Authorities and regulatory Authorities.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in long-term care, with a network of 1,014 facilities comprising 104,234 beds (20,932 of which are under construction) across 22 countries, which are divided into five clusters:

France Benelux: 509 facilities/45,068 beds (of which 4,752 are under construction)

Central Europe: 249 facilities/26,491 beds (of which 4,885 are under construction)

Eastern Europe: 136 facilities/14,621 beds (of which 3,647 are under construction)

Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 119 facilities/17,914 beds (of which 7,648 are under construction)

Rest of the world: 1 facility/140 beds

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and a constituent of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

