Star-studded eCards for Kindness

Moonpig has launched 13 exclusive eCard designs as part of its pledge to support Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need's joint coronavirus fundraising appeal, 'The Big Night In Appeal'

Moonpig pledges to donate at least £200,000

The 13 new star-studded designs were developed especially for 'The Big Night In Appeal', featuring quotes from comedians, such as Micky Flanagan and Tim Vine

One of the new designs was created by much loved British author, artist and illustrator, Charlie Mackesy

Moonpig's standard eCard range is also part of the initiative

Moonpig's eCard service was launched at the end of March, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has decided to donate all proceeds of eCard sales between 15-30th April - at least £200,000 - to lend a helping hand during this time of uncertainty and to support some of the most vulnerable people in society.

You can take part of the initiative by purchasing any eCards on the Moonpig website. The new exclusive designs are featured here, while the standard range of eCards are available via this link .

The new designs feature a lighthearted take on the lockdown affecting all of our lives in order to protect the NHS, boasting lines from comedians, such as:

?Lou Sanders: "If I don't come out of this pandemic being able to do a backflip, I'll have to wonder if 'just having the time' was the issue"

?Micky Flanagan: "When all this being in in is over, we're not just going out or out out, we are going out out out!!!"

?Sarah Millican: "We're all just wearing our gravy spattered tops another day, yes?"

?Tim Vine: "So I went down the local supermarket... I said: "This vinegar's got lumps in!" He said: "Those are pickled onions"

Twelve eCards of the new range were designed by Moonpig's in-house team, many featuring quotes from famous comedians, and one design was contributed by Charlie Mackesy, featuring the beloved characters from his book, 'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse'.

'The Big Night In' saw the BBC's biggest charitable partners, Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need, join forces for the very first time with a live show to help raise funds and celebrate acts of kindness.

The money raised by Moonpig for 'The Big Night In Appeal' will be split equally between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need to support vital local charities and projects in the UK, which are providing urgent and essential help to people most in need. This includes, vulnerable children and young people, people who are homeless or living in extreme poverty, women and families at risk of domestic abuse and those struggling with existing or new mental health problems - amongst many others.?

Nickyl Raithatha, Moonpig Group CEO, said: "At Moonpig, we believe that cards can create a sense of togetherness, even when we're apart. In such a complicated time, we are honoured to know that we can lend a helping hand in fostering important relationships.

"With this partnership, we hope that our eCards will help you pass on the spirit of hope and resilience. We want to do everything we can to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need during the current COVID-19 crisis."

Ruth Davison, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, said: "During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever to keep in touch with the loved ones we are separated from and help brighten people's day.

"Moonpig and their customers' incredible support of 'The Big Night In Appeal' will help us fund vital services for vulnerable people of all ages across the UK, ensuring they are safe, warm and fed. We will also help people struggling with their mental health and at risk of domestic abuse throughout the pandemic."

